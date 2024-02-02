Top track

Culk - Nacht

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CULK

Milla
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Culk - Nacht
Got a code?

About

"Generation Maximum Tour"

CULK sind eine besondere Band. Die Wiener Gruppe um Sophie Löw schafft es, die Augen vor der großen Tristesse der Welt nicht zu verschließen und sprechen in ihren Songs ein zumeist unter der Oberfläche brodelndes Unbehagen an. Na...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Diffus, taz, ByteFM, Kulturnews, FM4, Milla & dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Culk

Venue

Milla

Holzstraße 28, 80469 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.