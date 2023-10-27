Top track

DBBD, Miss Bashful & DJ Fuckoff - Pornstar

Foolhard vol. 3/4

Kindergarten
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€6

About

FooLHARD voL. 3/4

(っ◔◡◔)っ【 WEB OF CONFUSION】

LINE-UP:

> 3THIcKHoES @threethickhoes

> BLoNDINKY

@theblondinky [ @leeenaw + @gylosss ]

> MISS ScHNEIDER @ericaschneider1122

> SANTA cARLoTTA @charliefuckingbianchetti

PERFoRMER:

> MERcURIo @merc Read more

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

Blondinky, Miss Schneider, Santa Carlotta

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

