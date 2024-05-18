Top track

Letz Zep - Zeppelin Resurrection

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 18 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Letz Zep are now critically acclaimed as the leading tribute to the music of Led Zeppelin. And Baby they aint foolin. The band have been featured on BBC1, BBC2, ITV1 and reviewed in the Sunday Times by Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson. Even Robert Plant Read more

TGC Presents...

Lineup

Letz Zep

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

