DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cameleon x Djilali

La Mano
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vendredi nous recevons @cameleon_music dj aux multiples facettes à l’énergie communicative il viendra vous faire danser avec set disco house !!! A cette occasion il sera associé à @djilali_discolaincourt du collectif @discolaincourt véritable métronome de Read more

Présenté par La Mano.

Venue

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.