DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
proiezione speciale in collaborazione con Associazione Naga e Mai più lager - No ai CPR
in sala i registi Lucio Cascavilla e Mauro Piacentini
V.O. inglese con sottotitoli in italiano
Sulemain, Madame Kamakuye e Patrick hanno lasciato la Sierra Leone in
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.