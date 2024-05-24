Top track

Blancmange

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 24 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£30.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

British electronic band Blancmange are excited to announce their first ever ‘Best Of’ Tour, celebrating 45 years since they first formed in 1979. Blancmange fuses together a delicate mix of synthesisers and surrealism, which over the years has created gro Read more

Senbla Presents...

Lineup

Blancmange

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

