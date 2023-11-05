DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday Sounds is the ultimate underground music festival. Presented by That Good Sh*t and Green Tea Studios, this event is all about bringing together the beautiful community of music-lovers in LA to celebrate their favorite rising artists.
Held on a sun
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.