Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Neo Party

Bestial Beach Club
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyBarcelona
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys
Got a code?

About

NEO is Back!

After a Summer of memorable moments and some amazing parties, NEO is back to make your Saturdays complete again! Join us at Bestial, October 14th for a night you don't want to miss.

Electric energy, great music and most importantly, amazing Read more

Presented by NEO Party.

Venue

Bestial Beach Club

Carrer de Ramon Trias Fargas, 2-4, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.