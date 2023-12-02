DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hector Tellez Jr.’s classic rock swagger and his exotic flair have garnered him a passionate audience in his homeland of Cuba, where he made a recent triumphant return to play in front of thousands at the Havana World Music Festival, one of his homeland’s
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.