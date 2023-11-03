DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TULLE Vol 2

Hand of Glory
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
TULLE is a women-led independent record label, based between London and Dublin. Welcome to our second party at Hand of Glory – featuring Fabidanski, M-Press, and a Fears DJ set. Expect Samantha Mumba. Not in the flesh (we wish), but her hits.

Presented by Hand of Glory.
Hand of Glory

240 Amhurst Rd, London E8 2BS, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
120 capacity

