Pastor Ron Gospel Show

Maison Musique
Tue, 12 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRivoli
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In questa 'GOSPEL EXPERIENCE' che coinvolge spettatore sin dalle prime note, protagonista è Pastor Ronald Hubbard, una delle figure più conosciute e carismatiche nel panorama gospel internazionale; con lui sul palco, 6 artisti fra cantanti e band.

Tutte le

Presentato da Scene dal Vivo/ Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Pastor Ron

Venue

Maison Musique

Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

