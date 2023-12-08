DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Víbora es una banda formada en Vitoria-Gasteiz a comienzos de
2018. Se caracterizan por su hardcore intenso y emotivo con influencias diversas de géneros como el screamo, metalcore o crust.
Después de publicar el EP Botánica en 2021, han girado por todo
