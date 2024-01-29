Top track

CVC

Papillon
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£13.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych presents... CVC (Indepedent Venue Week 2024)

CVC, or Church Village Collective in full, named their band after the sleepy Welsh town they come from & if they have it their way, will soon bring international renown to their hometown.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

CVC

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

