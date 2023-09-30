DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Having cut their teeth on the London scene, and a regular hit on the UK & Europe touring circuit since 2017, London Afrobeat Collective’s high-energy live set is not to be missed!
Expect infectious, vibrant grooves and crowds that literally wouldn’t let t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.