Acid Arab (LIVE)

Electric Brixton
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After selling out Fabric earlier this year, Parisian duo Acid Arab are back for their biggest ever live show to date at Electric Brixton this January.

Tickets are in high demand for this eclectic journey through electronic eastern music, characterised by

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Acid Arab

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:00 pm

