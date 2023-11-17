Top track

Official Darker Waves Pre Party: X + Dead Rock West + DJ Dennis Owens

Alex's Bar
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
Long Beach
$64.38

About

Official Darker Waves Pre-Party:

X with special guests Dead Rock West & DJ Dennis Owens

The Good Foot! Dance Party to follow

Early show! 7pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

X, Dead Rock West

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

