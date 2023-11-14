Top track

Wax Machine (album launch party) + Mabel Clarke

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The cosmic force that is Brighton’s Wax Machine return with The Sky Unfurls; The Dance Goes On, a new album of lush, ambient and psych-toned folk that expands and unfurls across 9 blissed out tracks, with Brazilian-born, Italian/English-raised Lau Ro conti...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Wax Machine

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

