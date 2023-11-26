DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jared Hart | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Transatlantic Acoustic Punk and Folk

Signature Brew Haggerston presents Jared Hart (US) from Mercy Union & The Scandals who is heading out on a UK tour with Arms & Hearts this November.

26/11/23 - Doors at 7:30pm

--------------------------At Signature

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Jared Hart

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

