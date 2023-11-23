Top track

Dog Unit - Absolute Unit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dog Unit and Friends

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dog Unit - Absolute Unit
Got a code?

About

Following a string of sold out shows at Servant Jazz Quarters during 2023, the final installment of Dog Unit's residency here sees the band inviting electronic duo Delmer Darion for a night of collaboration and celebration: Delmer Darion have recently rele Read more

Presented by Sounds Management.

Lineup

DOG UNIT, Delmer Darion

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.