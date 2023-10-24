Top track

Flarelight w/ Leilani Kilgore

The Eighth Room
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.70

About

Nashville-based synth rock duo Flarelight consists of the current percussionist for Queen + Adam Lambert, Tyler Warren and Eventide endorsed guitarist, Rachel Brandsness. The two are getting ready to release their second album, The Light We Make (out Novem Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Leilani Kilgore, Flarelight

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

