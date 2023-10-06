DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CABARET INTERNET. EL CASTING (2.0)

El Pumarejo
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
ComedyBarcelona
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cabaret Internet torna al Pumarejo amb la versió actualitzada del seu Càsting. Màxima intriga per descobrir les talents del present i del futur del món de l'espectacle... Seràs tu una de les participantes?

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.