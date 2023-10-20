DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This session has been organised by popular demand!
This is the second meeting of Freedom Masses Sound System and Jah Tubbys World Sound System in Manchester.
It will be full of positive reggae vibrations and a display of sound system culture. Jah Tubbys
