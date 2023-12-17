DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

110% John Kearns and Pat Cahill: Christmas Special

The Bill Murray
Sun, 17 Dec, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£19.83
About

I, John Kearns, and I, Pat Cahill, join hands to present a special yuletide edition of our messy, loving, self-flagellant off broadway show 110%.

We provide festive chat, merry dances, new bits and old. We have our regulars in the audiences, on the stage, Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

John Kearns, Pat Cahill

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

