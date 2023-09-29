Top track

Blood Orchid - Doom & Gloom

Post-Punk, Dark Wave, Dance Club Night

The North End
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsHollywood
$13.60

About

Friday 09.29.23 NMLA brings you a collection of MIX MATCH-Post-Punk, Dark Wave, and Spook POP.

We also have DJ CATNAP, NMX and PVTY KERRY to bring you the dark witchy vibe for the night.

BLOOD ORCHID

FEVR

PLAGUE TOWER

VSSL

VENDORS

See you ghouls the Read more

Presented by Nightmare Market LA.

Venue

The North End

6423 Yucca Street, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

