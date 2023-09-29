DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday 09.29.23 NMLA brings you a collection of MIX MATCH-Post-Punk, Dark Wave, and Spook POP.
We also have DJ CATNAP, NMX and PVTY KERRY to bring you the dark witchy vibe for the night.
BLOOD ORCHID
FEVR
PLAGUE TOWER
VSSL
VENDORS
See you ghouls the
