Show Halloween: Monstruopicales + Lo Siento,Miguel

El Sótano
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Concierto especial de Halloween: Monstruopicales + Lo Siento, Miguel

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por El Sótano.

Lineup

Monstruopicales, Lo Siento, Miguel

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

