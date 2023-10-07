DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anora Kito

Cadavra
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NI POP NI NOISE, SINO TODO LO CONTRARIO Bases rítmicas contundentes y pegadizos riffs, melodías de voz de lo más pop y cuidadísimas letras que no se sienten incómodas si las tildamos de lírica. Esto es lo que Anora Kito ponen sobre la mesa.

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

Anora Kito

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

