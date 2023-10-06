Top track

Peg Tassey and The Loud Flowers w/ Missy Bly and Lily Sickles (Solo)

The Monkey House
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsWinooski
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Monkey House presents

Peg Tassey and The Loud Flowers w/ Missy Bly and Lily Sickles (Solo)

Friday - October 6

Doors 8:00pm / Show 8:30pm

$10 Adv / $12 Dos

18+

Peg Tassey & The Loud Flowers

Music to Kiss By while the patriarchy eats itself alive. Read more

Presented by Waking Windows.

Lineup

Missy Bly

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

