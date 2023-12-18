DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Myra DuBois: We Wish You A Myra Christmas

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 18 Dec, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
About

Age rating: 18+ / DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 8:00PM

You’d better not cry, because MYRA DUBOIS’ legendary seasonal spectacular is coming to town!

Now in its 7th year, ‘We Wish You A Myra Christmas’ lands once more on the roof of the Clapham Grand for one (holy) Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Myra Dubois

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

