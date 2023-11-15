DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Christian Olivier (Têtes Raides), Le Ca est le Ca

La Marbrerie
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.94
About

Les belles histoires commencent toujours par “il était une fois”. Il était une fois, donc, un homme au galurin noir et à la gorge rauque, Christian Olivier, poète, chanteur, compositeur, conteur, sculpteur, auteur, écrivain, musicien, graphiste, homme orch Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Christian Olivier

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

