DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LES 3 VŒUX D'ÉCOUTE MEUF

La Flèche d'Or
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Manifesting nos soirées de rêve… en les organisant nous-mêmes depuis 3 ans !

Pour souffler nos 3 bougies, on vous invite à la Flèche d’Or le vendredi 13 octobre, de 20h03 à 2h03. Plongez avec nous dans un voyage sonore envoûtant qui vous transportera tout Read more

Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.

Venue

La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.