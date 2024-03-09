Top track

La forêt

LESCOP

La Rayonne
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La forêt a dix ans et il était temps pour Lescop de sortir du bois.

C’est donc de grand retour qu’il s’agit.

Même si le temps fut bien rempli, entre cinéma, théâtre et série et même si le SERPENT est venu danser sur toutes les routes de France, le dernie...

Présenté par Le BAZAR.
Lineup

Lescop

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

