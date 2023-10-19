DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Haus of Sluts

Secret Location, Bristol
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
SocialBristol
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We've joined forces with Angelique Venom and The Haus of Venom to bring you the Haus of Sluts. Join us for a small and intimate social as we begin our slutty journey in Bristol.

All ticket holders will be required to DM @slut.social or email info@slutsoci Read more

Presented by Slut Social.

Venue

Secret Location, Bristol

Bristol, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.