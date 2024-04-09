Top track

The Bandulus - Back to the City

The Bandulus + The Utopians

Le Molotov
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE BANDULUS

Sont le fruit de l'idée originale de Jeremy Peña, un musicien d'Austin, au Texas. Anciennement membre de Los Skarnales, Ryan Scroggins et des Trenchtown Texans, Peña s'est aventuré seul pour créer la sensation traditionnelle de ska, de reggae Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

