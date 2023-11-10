DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DAU

La Marquise
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€21.50
About

Finaliste très remarqué de la saison 2 de l’émission Nouvelle École sur Netflix, Dau poursuit son chemin et prolonge son invitation à rejoindre son univers mystique et percutant dans son nouvel EP ‘Dennis’. Imprégné par la noirceur et la violence de Gotham Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO.

Lineup

Dau

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

