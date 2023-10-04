DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JOYCE JAM en Vesta

Sala Vesta
Wed, 4 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
Es una jam que lleva activa 5 años formada en Madrid por el batería Nino Bagnoli (Funambulista y Coti) , Carlos Bueno (bajista en Dani Martin, Agoney, Hens, etc) Juanpa Mejía (guitarrista en Cali y el Dandee) y José Montenegro (teclista en Cali y el Dandee

Organizado por Vesta.

JOYCE JAM

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

