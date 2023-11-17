Top track

shego

El Veintiuno
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsHuesca
€16.50

Event information

shego (Maite, Raquel, Charlotte y Aroa) surge de la idea punk de la creatividad más primaria y atrevida. En junio de 2021 lanzan su primer EP “Tantos chicos malos y tan poco tiempo” donde se descubren cómodas en lo ecléctico y capaces de jugar con géneros Read more

Organizado por Ernie Records y AIE

Lineup

shego

Venue

El Veintiuno

C. Padre Huesca, 52, 22005 Huesca, Spain

Doors open11:00 pm

