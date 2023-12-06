Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sacrosanto & Il Cuore e la fame tour

Largo Venue
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Egreen & Dj Shocca incrociano di nuovo le loro strade,

un connubio che dura da anni questa volta da vita a un doppio spettacolo "Sacrosanto & Il cuore e la fame tour"

Egreen torna dal vivo con uno show unico che celebra i dieci anni dall’uscita del suo a Read more

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

DJ Shocca, Inoki, Egreen

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

