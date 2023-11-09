Top track

Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - We're All in This Together

The Musicals Party

HIFI Club
Thu, 9 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mamma Mia! The Musicals Party is coming to Leeds!

We're All In This Together, so if you've got chills and they're multiplying there's only one place to be!

Join us for a night dedicated to all your favourite musicals!

DJs will be playing: Mamma Mia!/Gre Read more

Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

HIFI Club

2 Central Rd, Leeds LS1 6DE, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

