Eclectrik! Respair, Delish Donut & Malunga

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
London
£10
About

⚡ Eclectrik! return with another stunning line-up featuring Electronic Jazz, Hip Hop and Soulful sounds from very special guests Respair, Delish Donut & Malunga.

After the live music, Ecletrik resident Russ Jones will be joined by very special guest DJ Wh

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Respair, Malunga

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

