Rares + So Beast + Brillas Crew Afterparty

Locomotiv Club
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Crisi
Rares si muove in perfetto equilibrio fra l’eco della tradizione melodica anni ‘60 e le sonorità sintetiche ed elettroniche.
I So Beast rompono i confini dell’arte, dei generi e della lingua. Sperimentano, uniscono e dialogano senza mai imporsi limiti. Read more

Presentato da ATER Fondazione.

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
