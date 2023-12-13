Top track

The Lathums - The Great Escape

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lathums

PROJECT HOUSE
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£31.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Lathums - The Great Escape
Got a code?

Event information

Dressed in dapper suits that nod to their beginnings playing at weddings and hen-dos, The Lathums’ have become known for their breezy indie rock. The Northern-twanged four-piece from Wigan, UK, pull in jangly guitars, hearty melodies and a sense of cheerfu Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

The Lathums

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.