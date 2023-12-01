Top track

Chopper - Shy FX Remix

Drum & Bass Pro-Am II

The Social
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£11

About

Ros Atkins is back with another Drum n Bass Pro-Am session in the basement. Once again featuring the legend Ray Keith and also extra special guest Chinese Daughter!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Social.

Lineup

Chinese Daughter, Ray Keith, Ros Atkins

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open8:00 pm

