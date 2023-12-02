Top track

Color Esperanza 2020

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grand Funk for RCK (Vol 6)

The George Tavern
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Color Esperanza 2020
Got a code?

About

For our 6th instalment of Grand Funk for RCK we have planned one of our most soulful eclectic lineups yet. We will have sets from Edie Ashley and Oscillation opening the night with deep dub/reggae grooves. We will also be joined by Archie Hassall of Heart...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Otto Mama.

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.