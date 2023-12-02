DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For our 6th instalment of Grand Funk for RCK we have planned one of our most soulful eclectic lineups yet. We will have sets from Edie Ashley and Oscillation opening the night with deep dub/reggae grooves. We will also be joined by Archie Hassall of Heart...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.