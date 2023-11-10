Top track

New Girl

The Droptines

Duett's Texas Club
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
$19.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Droptines are an alternative country band born in Concan, Texas. Established in 2019 by frontman/songwriter/musician, Conner Arthur, also known as “The King of Concan”. This band puts in the work taking none of the traditional or convenient routes when Read more

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

