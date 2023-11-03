DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freedom Jazz Trio

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 3 Nov, 12:00 am
GigsSomma Vesuviana
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il Freedom Jazz Trio incontra, in un progetto inedito, uno dei più grandi protagonisti della musica jazz non solo europea: il sassofonista argentino Javier Girotto . Di scuola napoletana, il trio è formato da Lello Petrarca al pianoforte, Emiliano De Luca Read more

Presentato da Associazione Summarte.

Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:45 pm

