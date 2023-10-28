DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drag Brunch "The Coop" Halloween Edition

Darling Aviary
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 am
TheatreSacramento
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Booo 👻! “The Coop” is back and in full effect and just in time for the spooky season. Come join us for a special themed “Halloween” Brunch, Saturday 10/28 at @darlingaviary ! 😈

Seating is limited and reservations will be available soon on the @darlingav Read more

Presented by Aviary Sac Drag & Darling Aviary

Lineup

Venue

Darling Aviary

712 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.