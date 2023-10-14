Top track

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana - Edit

The Asylum Payback Party

E1
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£18.65

About

After the sold-out return in August, The Asylum returns once again to the newly refurbished E1 Ldn.

Production: brand new LED wall, LED ceiling & lighting system

Last entry 3am • Photo ID required

Backstage tickets includes fast track entry access to ba

Presented by Shenin Amara sole trader.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

5
SHENIN AMARA, DJ S, Jerome Six and 5 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

