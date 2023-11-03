Top track

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
Event information

Sounds from the African Diaspora

This is a 21+ event

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Flygerian

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

