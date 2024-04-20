DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening

Kings Place (Hall One)
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening explore the connecting threads of music, landscape and people. Songs range from themes of freedom, nature and venturing out into the world after times of darkness.

The Darkening’s inspiration comes from the wild, dramatic, Read more

Presented by Kings Place.

Lineup

Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
420 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.