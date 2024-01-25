Top track

Léon Phal + special guest K.O.G

New Morning
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:30 pm
€24.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Après un popup complet en juin dernier, et un passage remarqué au maMA Festival, Léon Phal revient pour un concert au New Morning le 25 janvier prochain ! 🔥

Parmi les artistes de sa génération, personne ou presque n’aura connu d’ascension aussi fulgurant...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par GiantSteps.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Leon Phal

New Morning

7 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
