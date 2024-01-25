DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après un popup complet en juin dernier, et un passage remarqué au maMA Festival, Léon Phal revient pour un concert au New Morning le 25 janvier prochain ! 🔥
Parmi les artistes de sa génération, personne ou presque n’aura connu d’ascension aussi fulgurant...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.